Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Issues Earnings Results

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Shares of FVE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 273,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,402. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

