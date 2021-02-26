Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.33

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $49.71 million and $21.62 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.33 or 0.00487938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00072086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00082801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00056554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00077128 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.69 or 0.00486578 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

