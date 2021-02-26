FLETA (FLETA) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, FLETA has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $5.82 million and $654,648.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.38 or 0.00712531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00029133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00033768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00040716 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,258,494 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

