FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading 0.5% Higher

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 2,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 25,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $11,029,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 369,187 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,529 shares during the last quarter.

