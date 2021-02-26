FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

