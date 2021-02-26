FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

FLIR Systems has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years.

FLIR opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

