Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

