Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Tops $20.55

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for $20.55 or 0.00042781 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $478.81 million and $52.33 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.05 or 0.00724622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00035096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

FLOW is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the exchanges listed above.

