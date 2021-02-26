Flow Reaches Market Cap of $473.21 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Flow has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $473.21 million and $38.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.31 or 0.00042617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.45 or 0.00485681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00080975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00075328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.00474559 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

