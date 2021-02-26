Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.
NYSE:FLR opened at $19.78 on Friday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
