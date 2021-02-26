Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Vertical Research upgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.78 on Friday. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

