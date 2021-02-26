Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

NYSE:FLY opened at $12.66 on Friday. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $294,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 52.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.