FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $553,862.85 and $6,935.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.00715372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040540 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.