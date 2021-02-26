Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 1,267,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,062. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

