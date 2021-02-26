Ford Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 192.4% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,291 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $271,000.

IWP stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.84. 51,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,486. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

