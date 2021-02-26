Ford Financial Group LLC Buys 12,115 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for about 1.3% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. purchased 2,674 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,896. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

