Ford Financial Group LLC Buys 52,175 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,998,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 406,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 930.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,561,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 97,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.28. 12,054,346 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53.

