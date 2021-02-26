Ford Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.78. 3,965,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500,859. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.63 and a 200 day moving average of $189.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

