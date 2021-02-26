Ford Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ford Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.57. 350,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

