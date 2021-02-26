Ford Financial Group LLC Purchases 13,992 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 419.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

VBK stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

