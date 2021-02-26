Ford Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. 27,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,987. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

