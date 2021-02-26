Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSUGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

