FortKnoxster (FKX) Market Cap Hits $3.47 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 26th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $380,552.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.