Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 16,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,120. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 838,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,248,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.