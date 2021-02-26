Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Dawson James upped their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.
NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 16,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,120. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.43.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
