Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 847 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $200.07. The company had a trading volume of 190,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

