Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 2,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after buying an additional 461,520 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,255,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

