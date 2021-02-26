Founders Financial Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,189 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,253.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,088.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.06, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

