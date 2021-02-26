Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of V traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.80. 146,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

