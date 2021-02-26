Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.53. 2,280,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.