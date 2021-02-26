Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,253.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.06, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,263.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,088.11. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

