Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 203,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,504. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

