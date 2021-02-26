Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB lowered Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

