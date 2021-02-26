Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB lowered Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Shares of FPRUY stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.