Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Feb 26th, 2021


Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FPRUY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Fraport stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Fraport has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport

