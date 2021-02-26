Frax Share Price Hits $6.33 on Top Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $6.33 or 0.00013247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $44.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00481268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00069899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00080578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00469873 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 100,087,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,015,159 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

