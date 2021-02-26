FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FreeSeas Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREEF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. FreeSeas shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 647,824 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

About FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF)

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FreeSeas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreeSeas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.