Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $156.52 on Friday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $173.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,403.31, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

