Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $683,173.06

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $683,173.06 and approximately $57,560.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

