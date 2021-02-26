Frontier (FRONT) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $71.81 million and $42.02 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $2.66 or 0.00005568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.01 or 0.00477356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00069829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00080991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00472213 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.