FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Down 1.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.35 and last traded at $32.35. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.