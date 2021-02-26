Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $3.92. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 705,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 6.08.

In other news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $171,271.11. Also, Director James J. Markowsky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,711 shares of company stock worth $1,349,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

