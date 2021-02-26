Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,047.73. The stock had a trading volume of 69,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,933.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,709.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

