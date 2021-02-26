Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 3,042 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.70. 748,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,526. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

