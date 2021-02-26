Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 369 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $335.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. The company has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

