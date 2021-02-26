Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

EW traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.26. 50,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

