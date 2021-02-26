Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 136,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.76. The company had a trading volume of 562,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,085. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

