Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $31.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,063.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,943.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,715.26. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

