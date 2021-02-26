Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $30.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $12,807,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,579,000.

VOT traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.90. 10,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

