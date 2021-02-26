Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.27. 19,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,568. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.35.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

