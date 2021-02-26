Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

