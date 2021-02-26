Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 3.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.83. 410,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

