Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF makes up about 4.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned approximately 9.40% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,732. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.